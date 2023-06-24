Assam: Wild Elephant Dies After Two Days Of Sickness In Udalguri
A wild elephant died in the Bhutiachang Tea Estate in Assam’s Udalguri on Saturday.
According to sources, the elephant had been unwell for the past two days, and despite efforts from the forest department and medical professionals, the animal could not be saved.
The presence of a herd of elephants near the deceased has caused panic among the residents. The situation has drawn the attention of authorities, with DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) Dibakar Das being present at the scene.
Disturbingly, this marks the fifth wild elephant death in Udalguri within the past 10 days.
Earlier on June 13, an elephant calf was found dead in a drain in Udalguri district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
According to information received, the carcass of the baby elephant was recovered from a drain at Orangajuli tea estate located in Khoirabari block in the district.