Assam: Flood Situation in Silchar Still Remain Grim

The flood situation in Silchar still remained grim. Although the flood recedes in some areas, the Greater Trapur area still submerged under water.

The residents of Barman lane, Girish Road, Yogesh Road, Ramkrishna lane, Gunamoyi Road under Ward No 27 are under house-arrest for more than 10 days due to flood. The residences are still submerged under water in the areas.

Notably, Cachar is the worst-affected district in the state with 14,30,944 persons in distress due to the floods. Silchar town in the district remained submerged in floodwaters.

“The town is submerged for the last 10 days due to a breach of dyke at Bethkundi, and work is underway to repair it,” Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said. Priority is to provide clean drinking water and food to the residents of Silchar. Short-term public health measures must be adopted by the people to prevent the spread of diseases in the post-flood period.”

The state disaster management authority said that 280 relief distribution centres are active in the state. A total of 560 relief camps have been set up and 3,12,085 persons have taken shelter in them.

A total of 548 houses have been completely damaged, and 1,034 have been partially damaged due to the floods as per a report of PTI. Five embankments have been breached, while 177 roads and five bridges have been destroyed in the calamity.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the flood situation has improved but July too sees a flood situation. Water level has receded a little. But when it will rain in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, there will be chances of flood in the state once again. So, the period between April 15 to August 15 considered as a dangerous period, the CM said.