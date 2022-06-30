Assam

Assam: Man Arrested For Communal Remarks

The arrestee, identified as one Chiranjeet Bordoloi, is a leader of Asamiya Yuva Manch (AYM), a youth organization in the state.
One person was arrested in Assam’s Lakhimpur district for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

According to reports, Bordoloi allegedly manhandled a street vendor and threw the scalp cap he was wearing. He also made remarks against his community with communal overtones on camara.

The incident took place at a market in North Lakhimpur.

Following the incident, Bordoloi was arrested after a case was registered against him by the victim.

Notably, Bordoloi was arrested earlier also for similar activities in Lakhimpur.

AYM had also disowned him for his unconstitutional activities.

