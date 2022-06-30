Assam: Man Arrested For Communal Remarks

One person was arrested in Assam’s Lakhimpur district for allegedly spreading communal hatred.
The arrestee, identified as one Chiranjeet Bordoloi, is a leader of Asamiya Yuva Manch (AYM), a youth organization in the state.
According to reports, Bordoloi allegedly manhandled a street vendor and threw the scalp cap he was wearing. He also made remarks against his community with communal overtones on camara.
The incident took place at a market in North Lakhimpur.
Following the incident, Bordoloi was arrested after a case was registered against him by the victim.
Notably, Bordoloi was arrested earlier also for similar activities in Lakhimpur.
AYM had also disowned him for his unconstitutional activities.