Assam Floods: Over 60K Lives Affected In 17 Districts

The flood situation in Assam took a turn for the worse as the number of affected people rose to 67,689 across 17 districts.
The major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level at various locations, exacerbating the situation. Fortunately, no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remaining at seven, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The number of affected districts increased from 10 to 17, including Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia.
The Brahmaputra River at Dhubri and Tezpur, along with Beki, Buridihing, and Sankosh rivers at Golakganj, crossed the danger mark. To make matters worse, excess water was released from Bhutan, leading to an alert in the districts of Western Assam.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that efforts were being made to control the water flow by redirecting the excess water through the gates. However, the amount of water released depends on the upstream situation in the neighboring country.
To provide relief to the affected population, 78 relief camps and distribution centers were set up, accommodating 4,531 individuals. Additionally, the floods caused damage to 2,770 hectares of cropland and affected 49,535 animals. Several embankments and roads suffered damage, with reports of extensive erosion in various districts.
The authorities are working tirelessly to manage the flood situation and provide support to those in need. Relief efforts, including shelter and distribution of essential supplies, are ongoing to assist the affected population.