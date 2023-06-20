Assam: Flood Situation Remains Grim, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

The flood situation in Assam remains grim with 18 districts being affected as on Monday.

As many as 30,000 people faced inconvenience due to heavy rainfall in the state.

While there have been no deaths caused due to floods, several bridges and roads have been submerged including embankments that have been damaged, sources informed.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall across several districts till Thursday (June 22).

IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall over districts like Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

According to reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), people have been affected in Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Cachar and Kamrup Metro districts.

According to IMD, Assam has received 99.1 mm rainfall in the past five days, which is 5mm above normal.

As many as 30,729 people in 444 villages in the state are suffering due to the floods with some having left their homes to take shelter in relief camps.

As of now 25 relief camps have been formed in seven districts and the state government has asked the other districts to keep them ready, the ASDMA data said.

Instructions have been issued over SMS and through TV alerting people to note weather in their areas before venturing out.

Night ferry service on Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati has been suspended due to a rise in water level.

According to the ASDMA’s report, embankments in three areas of Biswanath, Nagaon and Nalbari have been damaged partially.

Infrastructures like PWD roads, schools, government offices, houses and other structures have been damaged in 11 districts including Kokrajhar, Darang, Goalpara and Nalbari etc. Damaged embankments are being repaired, according to the authorities.

The major rivers in Assam including Brahmaputra and Barak are flowing below the danger level.