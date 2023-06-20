Four Cyber Police Stations to be Set Up in Assam | Check Deets

In a bid to prevent the soaring cybercrime incidents in Assam, the state government has proposed to establish at least four Cyber Police Stations/Outposts at four different locations, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to a notice released by the HOME (A) Department of the Government of Assam, the Cyber Police Stations/Outposts will be established in the following locations:
Cyber Police Station at Crime Investigation Department (CID), Ulubari, Guwahati
Cyber Police Station at Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
Cyber Police Outpost at Dibrugarh
Cyber Police Outpost at Silchar
The Cyber Police Stations in Guwahati will be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers while the Cyber Police Outposts in Dibrugarh and Silchar will be headed by Officer-in-Charge level officers.
The following will be the jurisdiction of the newly created Cyber Police Station/Outpost:
Cyber Police Station at Police Commissionerate, Guwahati- The Cyber Police Station at Police Commissionerate, Guwahati will work independently in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.
Cyber Police Station at CID Headquarters- The proposed CID Cyber Police Station will have jurisdiction all over the territory of the state of Assam except for the areas falling under the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.
Cyber Police Outpost at Dibrugarh- The Dibrugarh Cyber Police Outpost will have jurisdiction over the districts of Sadiya Police district, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji under the overall jurisdiction of CID Cyber Police Station.
Cyber Police Outpost at Silchar- The Silchar Cyber Police Outpost will have jurisdiction over the districts of Silchar, Hailakandi, Karimganj and Dima Hasao under the overall jurisdiction of CID Cyber Police Station.
“In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam, in exercise of power conferred under Section 11 of Assam Police Act, 2007 is pleased to established the following 4 (four) Cyber Police Stations / Outposts for effective maintenance and prevention of Cyber Crime offences committed under the Information Technology Act and other related offences under any other law,” the notice dated June 17, 2023, reads.