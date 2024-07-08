Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim: Major Rivers Surpass Danger Level, Death Toll Climbs to 72

Casualties and Evacuations

Recent fatalities were reported from Dhubri (2), Goalpara (1), Golaghat (1), Sivasagar (1), and Sonitpur (1). Approximately 1,518,606 animals, including livestock and poultry, are affected, with an incident of an animal being washed away reported in Charaideo district.

In terms of infrastructure damage, 27 houses were reported destroyed in Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has evacuated 350 persons in Charaideo district and 239 animals in Dhubri and South Salmara districts using boats.