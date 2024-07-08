Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim: Major Rivers Surpass Danger Level, Death Toll Climbs to 72

The flood situation in Assam continues to be critical as major rivers, including the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri, as well as the Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak, and Kushiyara, are flowing above the danger level. Despite a slight decrease in the number of affected individuals, the devastation remains extensive, with the death toll now at 72, including six new fatalities, two of whom were minors, stated an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Impact on Population and Districts
According to the reports, the floodwaters have impacted approximately 1,880,783 people, down from 2,274,289 in the last 24 hours. The deluge has affected 27 districts, including Dhubri, Cachar, Kamrup, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Nalbari, Karimganj, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Majuli, Barpeta, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Darrang, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Kamrup (M), and Tinsukia.
Severely Affected Districts:
Dhubri: 472,848 people affected
Cachar: 201,572 people affected
Barpeta: 135,918 people affected
Golaghat: 112,322 people affected
South Salmara: 100,753 people affected
A total of 3,154 villages in 91 revenue circles are submerged. The flood has ravaged 49,014.06 hectares of crop area. Around 48,124 individuals are currently sheltered in relief camps across 19 districts, while 297,376 non-camp inmates are taking refuge at relief distribution centers in 13 districts.
Casualties and Evacuations
Recent fatalities were reported from Dhubri (2), Goalpara (1), Golaghat (1), Sivasagar (1), and Sonitpur (1). Approximately 1,518,606 animals, including livestock and poultry, are affected, with an incident of an animal being washed away reported in Charaideo district.
In terms of infrastructure damage, 27 houses were reported destroyed in Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has evacuated 350 persons in Charaideo district and 239 animals in Dhubri and South Salmara districts using boats.
Infrastructure Damage
Roads: 127 incidents across 10 districts
Bridges: 1 incident in Kokrajhar district
Embankments: 3 breaches in Cachar and 2 affected in Sivasagar and Biswanath districts
Impact on Kaziranga National Park
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have also suffered, with 70 out of 233 camps inundated up to 5 feet, and four camps vacated. Tragically, 137 animals died at the national park, of which, 104 hog deer died from drowning, two were hit by vehicles, and 17 died under care. Additionally, three swamp deer, one Rhesus macaque, and one otter pup also died under care. Tragically, six more rhinos and two sambar drowned today.
Urban Flooding
Urban flooding continues to affect Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts, leaving 224 people still submerged.
Weather Forecast
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate rain across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 24 hours. Additionally, the IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms and lightning in these regions, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas.
Guwahati Forecast:
July 9: Partly cloudy with occasional rain or thundershowers
July 10-12: Generally cloudy with rain or thundershowers
July 13-14: Rain or thunderstorms expected
The situation remains dire, and authorities continue to monitor and respond to the evolving crisis to provide relief and ensure the safety of affected residents.