Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 66, Over 22 Lakhs Affected

The devastating floods in Assam have claimed eight more lives on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 66. The fatalities occurred in various districts including Cachar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 28 out of the state's 35 districts remain inundated, affecting a staggering 22,74,289 people across 3,446 villages.
The floods have wreaked havoc on croplands, submerging over 68,432.75 hectares and causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, and river embankments in several districts. Currently, 269 relief camps have been set up where 53,689 affected individuals are seeking shelter.
Ten rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, are flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the situation. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in several districts, supported by the State Disaster Response Force, police, and other agencies.
In Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, 68 out of 233 camps remain submerged, affecting wildlife. So far, 129 animals, including rhinos and hog deer, have perished, while 96 have been rescued by authorities.
The ongoing floods continue to pose significant challenges to the state, prompting extensive relief and rescue efforts by multiple agencies.