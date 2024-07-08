Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 66, Over 22 Lakhs Affected

The devastating floods in Assam have claimed eight more lives on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 66. The fatalities occurred in various districts including Cachar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Nalbari, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 28 out of the state's 35 districts remain inundated, affecting a staggering 22,74,289 people across 3,446 villages.