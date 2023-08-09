Assam Flood Situation Turns Grim Again, Over 10K Affected

Assam’s flood situation in parts of North and Upper Assam worsened again in the last 24 hours, resulting in damage to several houses, roads, embankments and bridges.
As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, around 10,340 people remain affected due to flood waters in districts of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Sivasagar.
The Brahmaputra in (Tezpur; Neamatighat) and the Dikhou in Sivasagar are both flowing above the danger threshold at the moment.
Dhemaji remains the worst affected district with 4,777 people reeling under flood waters, followed by Dibrugarh with 4,748 people and Sivasagar with 512 people.
Altogether 115 villages in 13 revenue circles are underwater and 1507.63 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the report said.
To tackle the situation, the government has opened a total of four relief camps and centre in Dhemaji, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts, where 395 inmates including women and children are taking shelter.
Around 15,121 animals including poultry have also been affected while around 10 partially kuccha houses have been damaged, the ASDMA bulletin stated.
Further, a rescue operation was also carried out by NDRF, SDRF in Sivasagar district last night to evacuate 235 individuals including pregnant ladies.
Meanwhile, an incident of landslide was reported near the approach road to Langting High Secondary from Sivraipur in Dima Hasao’s Halflong.