Assam Floods: 1 Dead in Golaghat, Death Toll Rises to 10

On the other hand, 20 villages are currently inundated in Sivasagar, 6 in Dhemaji, 2 each in Golaghat and Jorhat, and 1 in Dibrugarh.

The ASDMA report further said that a total of 166.73 hectares of crop land is currently underwater in the five affected districts of Assam.

Further, two relief and distribution camps have been set up in Dhemaji and 1 in Dibrugarh.