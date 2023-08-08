Assam

Assam Floods: 1 Dead in Golaghat, Death Toll Rises to 10

With this, the total number of human lives lost due to the floods this year has reached 10.
The flood situation in Assam has worsened with one more death reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one woman died in Golaghat district. With this, the total number of human lives lost due to the floods this year has reached 10.

Meanwhile, Dikhou River in Sivasagar and Brahmaputra in Neamatighat are currently flowing above the danger levels.

A total of 6,863 people are affected in eight revenue circles of five districts including Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar, ASDMA report said. The worst affected district currently is Dibrugarh with 3,857 people still reeling under water, followed by Dhemaji where a total of 2,610 people are being affected.

On the other hand, 20 villages are currently inundated in Sivasagar, 6 in Dhemaji, 2 each in Golaghat and Jorhat, and 1 in Dibrugarh.

The ASDMA report further said that a total of 166.73 hectares of crop land is currently underwater in the five affected districts of Assam.

Further, two relief and distribution camps have been set up in Dhemaji and 1 in Dibrugarh.

Assam Flood: Dhemaji Still Battles to Stay Afloat, Over 4K Affected
