Assam Floods: Situation Improves But Over 315 Hectares Cropland Still Affected

Though the flood situation in Assam is progressively easing, however 315.40 hectares of cropland still remain affected by the deluge. In the last 24 hours, three more districts have been affected by the flood, leading the number to rise up to six.
As per the report published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 6, Biswanath, Jorhat and Lakhimpur district are newly affected. According to the report published by the authority on Wednesday, Bajali, Kamrup and Dhemaji districts were under the effect of the flood.
Though there are no rivers flowing over the danger level, yet the number of revenue circles affected has increased by six, taking the total tally to 12. Two revenue circles each in Biswanath, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Kamrup, one in Bajali and three are affected by the deluge in Lakhimpur district.
A total of 71 villages have come under the effect of the flood as per the bulletin published by ASDMA.
The number of affected people has come down to 5,144 on Thursday from 6,932 on Wednesday. In Biswanath and Kamrup districts no people are under the affect of flood. However the number of affected crop land has increased from 165.70 hectares to 315.40 hectares.
It is to be mention that no person has been reported missing or dead in the last 24 hours. However the number of affected animals (Big, Small and Poultry) has risen from 6,980 to 12,705.
One embankment in the Nagaon district got affected by the flood.