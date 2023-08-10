Assam: Flood Situation Worsens Further, Over 26K Affected

Assam flood situation further worsen in the last 24 hours as nearly 26,964 are currently reeling under the deluge across five districts.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), rivers namely Dhansiri (S) (Numaligarh), Dikhou (Sivasagar), Brahmaputra (Neamatighat) are flowing above the danger level.
Altogether 175 villages in 18 revenue circles are underwater and 2047.47 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the bulletin said.
Dhemaji in Assam remained the worst hit district, with 19,163 people impacted, followed by Dibrugarh with 5,666 people and Jorhat with 1,295 people.
Around 18,373 animals including poultry have also been affected, the ASDMA bulletin stated.
Incidents of road and bridge damages have been reported across Dhemaji district, while other infrastructure damages have been reported across Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts.
Meanwhile, erosion has severely impacted the districts of Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and Golaghat.
It may also be mentioned that the authorities of the NEEPCO on Thursday has started to release excess water from Doyang Hydro Power Project in neighbouring Nagaland.
People have been asked to move to safer places to avoid any untoward situation in case the dam water inundates villages situated nearby.
The administration of Golaghat district has already sounded high alert among the local populace as the water level of the Doyang dam’s reservoir has risen and there is the possibility of more water being let off that will flow in to downstream Assam.