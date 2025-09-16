Assam Flood: Sonitpur, Biswanath Continue To Be Worried With Swelling Rivers

Along with the rest of Assam, people in the districts on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River are also facing a deplorable condition due to the rising flood waters.

Sonitpur

Situation is worsening in Sonitpur district as Bam gaon tea estate is almost under water due to the rising flood waters. Reportedly, almost every area in the estate has been inundated.

The sudden rise in the level of the River Jarashar and Manashri that flows in the outskirts of Balipara Township caused flooding in the adjoining areas of Balipara.

The river water flooded Balipara Dighali, Dighali Balijaan and Udamari Gaon and many more areas are affected by the flood.

Especially households in Bam Gaon have been affected by the flood waters, forcing residents to relocate themselves. People have been forced to pack their things and take shelter over beds.

Allegedly, there has been scarcity of food among the people as their whole house including kitchen and their amenities are destroyed by the flood

The flood-affected people have been provided with food items and drinking water from the tea garden authorities.

Meanwhile, affected residents have expressed frustration, alleging that the government has not yet taken any concrete steps to address their plight or provide adequate relief measures.

Biswanath



Rising floodwaters inundated the Gereki and Bholaguri areas under Sootea Municipality in Biswanath district.

Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika took action to provide temporary shelter and food for the flood affected residents at Sootea Academy.

Regarding the matter the MLA personally assessed the condition of the affected families on Monday night and ensured arrangements for daytime meals.

Relief measures for each flood affected family are being provided through the district administration under the guidance of Padma Hazarika.

