Heavy Rain Floods Guwahati Again: Roads, Train Tracks Submerged; Govt Issues Advisory

A heavy downpour on Tuesday once again brought life to a standstill in Guwahati, as several parts of the city went under water within minutes of incessant rain.

The so-called “gateway to the Northeast” faced yet another bout of artificial flooding today morning, once again exposing the fragile drainage system and the city’s long-standing waterlogging woes.

Areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Beltola Survey remained heavily waterlogged, with residents struggling to commute for work. Roads in Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon and Ambari turned into streams of knee-deep water.

Moreover, the train tracks in Chandmari also got submerged as a result of the heavy rainfall this morning. Trains are expected to get delayed. Vehicular traffic in several busy areas is also affected, adding to the plight of commuters and the working class.

There are reports of heavy storms and rainfall in other parts of Assam as well.

Hence, in view of the adverse weather conditions, the Assam government issued an advisory urging people not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. It stated that the advisory has been made in the interest of public safety and requested citizens to strictly follow the appeal to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

