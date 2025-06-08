Assam Flood Update: Over 24,000 People in Relief Camps; Death Toll Rises to 20

Assam continues to reel under the impact of flooding, with three more lives lost in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll this year to 20.
According to the latest flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday, no rivers are currently flowing above the danger or highest flood levels. However, the humanitarian impact remains severe across the state.
As of now, 11 districts have been affected, including Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Kamrup, Goalpara, Cachar, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), Darrang, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat. A total of 32 revenue circles within these districts are inundated, with 741 villages under water.
The floodwaters have affected a crop area of 6,311.16 hectares, disrupting livelihoods and causing significant agricultural loss. Over 1.44 lakh animals have also been affected in the flood-hit regions.
Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, with the administration opening 100 relief camps and 30 distribution centres to shelter those displaced. Currently, 24,908 people are taking refuge in these camps.
The state authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and while river levels are stable for now, the widespread impact across districts signals a challenging period ahead for both the government and affected communities.
