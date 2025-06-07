Assam Flood Update: Over 3.37 Lakh Still Affected as Death Toll Rises to 17

The flood situation in Assam showed marginal improvement on Saturday, even as over 3.37 lakh people remain affected across 12 districts, according to the latest update from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). While floodwaters have begun to recede in some regions, the overall damage remains significant, especially in the districts of Sribhumi, Hailakandi, and Cachar.

On Friday, the number of flood-affected residents stood at 4.43 lakh. The latest figure marks a drop in impacted population, offering slight relief. However, with one more death reported in Kamrup (Metro) on Saturday, the flood-related death toll in Assam has risen to 17 this year.

Rivers Still Flowing Above Danger Mark

Key rivers continue to pose a threat, with the Brahmaputra (Dhubri), Kopili (Dharamtul), Barak (B.P. Ghat), and Kushiyara (Sribhumi) flowing above the danger level. These rising water levels have kept several low-lying areas inundated.

Sribhumi District Worst Affected

Sribhumi remains the most severely affected district with 1,93,244 residents impacted .

Hailakandi follows with 73,724 people affected .

Cachar has also reported 56,398 people affected.

Other affected districts include Nagaon, Kamrup, Morigaon, Goalpara, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup (Metro), and Golaghat.

Crop Loss and Agricultural Impact

The total crop area under water has reduced slightly from 16,558.59 hectares on Friday to 12,659.99 hectares on Saturday, though large swathes of farmland remain damaged, affecting the livelihood of thousands of farmers.

Relief and Rescue Operations Intensify

Relief measures have been ramped up in the worst-hit districts:

Sribhumi has opened 53 relief camps , while Cachar has 115 functional camps sheltering affected families.

Biswanath, Morigaon, Hailakandi, and Nagaon have also established relief centres and camps.

In Morigaon, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has installed five hand tube wells and distributed chemical packets and leaflets to ensure safe drinking water.

Infrastructure Damage Reported

In North Lakhimpur , 16 power poles, 3 transformers, and 11.5 km of electric lines have been damaged, as per a report by APDCL.

Sribhumi's Veterinary Department distributed 300 quintals of rice bran to livestock owners in the affected villages of Asimganj, Kanaibazar, Jurbari, Kabaribond, and Faridkuna.

Urban Floods and Landslides Add to Woes

Urban flooding has been reported in Kamrup and Darrang, with a total of 657 people affected. Several municipal wards in Kamrup, including Srinarhpatty, Murgipatty, Santinagar, Abhaypur, Rohdhola, Madhupur, Rudreswar, Dayalnagar, and Backdolki, remain submerged.

Meanwhile, landslides have continued in Dima Hasao and Kamrup (Metro). In Dispur, 34 residents are taking shelter in a relief camp. The landslide-related death toll has now reached six, with water and essentials being distributed to stranded truck drivers in Haflong.

Despite a dip in flood-affected population and partial improvement in the situation, large parts of Assam continue to reel under the impact of floods, urban inundation, and landslides. With multiple rivers still flowing above danger levels and crops and infrastructure heavily damaged, the state government and disaster response teams remain on high alert as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue across the state.

