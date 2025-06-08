Assam Flood Update: Rs 5 Lakh Worth Crops Washed Away in Majuli

A sudden and violent flash flood triggered by torrential rainfall has left a trail of devastation in Majuli, destroying vast stretches of fertile land and leaving hundreds of farmers in despair. The flood, which struck without warning, not only submerged fields but wiped out the hopes and hard work of progressive cultivators across the island.
The water has receded, but what remains is a heartbreaking picture of ruin—hundreds of bighas of cultivated land lie in shambles. Fields that once bore promise are now nothing more than layers of silt and debris.
In the heart of this destruction lies Bhakat Chapori, where progressive farmer Anil Chekonidhara had invested heavily in high-value crops. He had cultivated 5 bighas of Bhut Jolokia (King Chilli), 10 bighas of watermelon, 3 bighas of ridge gourd (Zika), and 2 bighas of bitter gourd. The total investment stood at a staggering Rs 5 lakh—a bold move driven by hope, vision, and dedication to modern agriculture.
“The chilli plants were just beginning to bear fruit,” said Chekonidhara, struggling to hold back tears. “I had envisioned a thriving harvest. Now, there’s nothing left but water and mud.”
This year’s flood has been particularly merciless for farmers in the char-chapori (riverine) areas of Majuli. Fields once lush with green crops now echo with silence. Farmers walk through the remains of their land, lamenting their losses and wondering how they will recover.