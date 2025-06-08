Assam Flood Update: MLA Under Fire as Hailakandi Reels on Day 8

The flood situation in Hailakandi district shows no sign of improvement even on the eighth consecutive day, leaving more than 1.28 lakh people submerged under water. While floodwaters have slightly receded in some parts of the district, as many as 126 revenue villages remain inundated, painting a grim picture of continued distress.
Currently, over 3,000 people have taken shelter in 14 government relief camps, while thousands more are surviving on highways and embankments under makeshift tents, as they await proper rehabilitation and aid.
One of the worst-hit areas, Kalinagar Pt I, remains severely affected with over 300 residents still trapped in waterlogged conditions. Though there has been some receding of floodwater in isolated patches, residents say returning home is far from possible as the entire locality still requires boats for mobility. While the water level of the Barak River has dipped marginally below the danger mark, homes located near the riverbanks remain submerged, leaving residents in limbo.
In a sharp contrast of concern and negligence, BJP State SC Morcha President Moon Swarnakar visited the affected regions and personally interacted with flood-hit families. She distributed essential supplies and assured them of continued assistance. Speaking to the media, Swarnakar remarked, "It is disheartening to see over 300 people still marooned in Kalinagar, while Algapur MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury has not even visited these victims once."
She further criticized the MLA, highlighting that these flood-ravaged families live just 4–5 kilometers from his residence, yet he has made no effort to reach out. “Such apathy during a humanitarian crisis is unacceptable,” she added.