Assam Flood: Water Logging Continues in Guwahati, Over 4K Affected in State

Assam's flood situation has worsened in the previous 24 hours, affecting at least 4,003 persons throughout Dhemaji, Sivasagar, and Kamrup Metro districts.
According to an official report, the inhabitants of Guwahati have been living in a nightmare for the past few days.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday informed that under the Dispur circle, landslide incidents were reported at three localities namely 1. No.2 Milan Nagar, Hengrabari 2. Narakasur, Silarai path. 3. Lokabandhu nagar, Bhogargaon.
At Hengrabari, Milan Nagar No.2, Lichubagan Smakhan Chowk. – A huge rock slides down and partially damaged Mohan Rajbongshi ‘s kutcha house. Two persons were reported to be injured during the incident.
Injured: Mohan Rajbongshi and Nizara Rajbongshi, 5 families living in the vulnerable area were evacuated from the location. Relief camp opened at 1No. Hengrabari L.P. School. Five Notices were served.
At Narakasur Kahilipara, Silarai Path- A guard wall of Pratibha Das partially collapsed and fell on Chandan Gogoi’s campus. No casualties reported, but there is a possibility of landslides in the area. The residents were asked to evacuate. Three Notices were served.
At Lokbondhu Nagar, Bhogargaon, GMCH link road – one Durlav Baruah's guard wall slides toward Swapna Talukdar Sutradhar's home, putting her home at danger of a landslide. Thus, to prevent any unfortunate situation, the resident is urged to relocate to a safe area. Two Notices were served. No casualties reported.
The situation doesn’t rest here, due to the flash floods triggered incessant rainfall in the city, water logging took place at Rajgarh bye lanes -1,2,3,4,5 , Gotanagar, Maligaon on Saturday.
Meanwhile, incidents of flash floods were also reported at Gogamukh in Dhemaji and Nazira and Amguri in Sivasagar districts. A crop area of around 218.70 hectares was damaged due to flooding.
Currently, around 168 inmates are taking shelters at Nazira relief camp.
Around 1,895 animals both small and big were reported across Dhemaji and Sivasagar districts, the ASDMA said.
Furthermore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest report has issued warnings for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for next few more days.
It also claimed that heavy rain is very likely to occur at few more isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.