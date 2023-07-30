Assam Flood: What Suggestions Inter-Minesterial Central Team Gave After Assessment?

The high level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising of seven numbers of members from different Ministries of Govt. of India after visiting various districts of Assam for on-spot assessment of the flood damages during the current year with effect from July 26 to 28, 2023 has suggested the following points:
1. The real time damages of the infrastructures should be submitted with geo-tagged photographs along with time stamps.
2. They have also observed the houses damaged, agricultural damages that occurred during the flood and suggested to submit the final assessment of the damages in the final Flood memorandum.
The team wrapped up the details with the senior officials of Govt. of Assam at Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall, Janata Bhawan, Dispur last Friday.
The team was headed by C.G. Rajini Kaanthan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI.
The team had been divided in two groups and visited the flood affected districts and sub-divisions of the State e.g. Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali and Nalbari.
The Central Team discussed about the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties of the visiting districts of Assamin the meeting.
The Govt. of Assam then urged the Central Team to consider releasing of the required fund for repair and restoration works against the damages after submitting the final Flood Memorandum to the Govt. of India.
Kaanthanin this regard assured the Govt. of Assam and said that they will submit the report with recommendations very soon to the GoI.
It may be mentioned that the meeting today was chaired by Syedain Abbasi, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam.
The other six numbers of members of the Team were Pooja Kumar, Deputy Director, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power, Sanjay Kumar Singh, SE, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Guwahati, Adelbert Susangi, SE/Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport, Guwahati, Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Jintu Das, Joint Director, Directorate of Jute Development, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Rahul Chaurasia, Deputy Director, Deptt. of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.
The meeting was also attended by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam and Chief Executive Officer of ASDMA and other senior officers of various line departments of Govt. of Assam.