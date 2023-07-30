Flood Situation Worsened Across North Assam, Dhemaji Remains Worst Affected

The flood situation in several parts of North Assam worsened with Jia-Bharali (Nt Road Crossing) is flowing above the danger level.
As per in official bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 24,604 people are reeling under flood waters in Biswanath, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.
Dhemaji remained the worst hit district, with 18,420 people dealing with the consequences, while Lakhimpur reported 4,810 and Biswanath reported 1,374 affected households.
Additionally, 12,130 animals have also been impacted by the calamity.
Altogether 91 villages in six revenue circles are underwater and 1245.18 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, an embankment in Biswanath district has been breached, and five incidences of road damage have been reported in Biswanath, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur districts.
The advisory also stated that in the past 24 hours, erosions have been observed in the districts of Tinsukia, Biswanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur.