Assam Floods: 10 More Persons Dead, Over 33 Lakh People Affected

10 more persons have lost their lives due to the floods in Assam on Friday. This takes the total number of deaths due to floods and landslides in the state to 117.

Over 33 lakh people are still reeling under flood waters.

A total of 33,03,316 people of 3,510 villages in 28 districts across 93 revenue circles have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours while 91658.49 hectares of crop areas have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, Kopili and Brahmaputra Rivers are flowing above danger level.

Nearly 1.42 lakh people of 155 villages under the Raha revenue circle have been affected by the current wave of floods. Many flood-affected people have been taking shelter on National Highway 37, other roads, embankments, high lands after their homes were inundated by flood waters.

The flood situation in Kampur area in Nagaon district has slightly improved, but many areas under Kampur revenue circle are still under flood waters. The devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments in Kampur revenue circle areas.