Assam Floods: 12 Persons Dead in Last 24 Hours

As many as 12 more people, including four children, were killed due to the ongoing floods in Assam in the last 24 hours.

With this the death toll in the state due to floods and landslides rose to 100.

Among the 12 deaths, four deaths were reported from Hojai district, two from Kamrup district and three persons each were killed in Barpeta and Nalbari district.

Meanwhile, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 54.7 lakh people have been affected in 4,941 villages across 32 districts and 112 revenue circles of the state.

The districts that are still affected by the flood waters are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

A total of 845 relief camps and 1025 relief distribution centres have been set up by the district administrations in the affected districts where over 2.71 lakh people are taking shelter.

Over 99,026 hectares of crop area have been damaged in the current wave of floods this year. The water level in Kopili, Disang and Brahmaputra rivers is flowing above the danger level at several places.

On the other hand, the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire and Emergency Services of have been engaged in the relief and rescue operations.