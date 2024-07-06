Assam Floods: Kaziranga Animal Death Toll Rises To 114

Amid artificial flooding across Assam due to heavy rains, large parts of Kaziranga National Park continue to remain inundated. As a result, animal deaths have also jumped up to 114, as per the latest report from the authorities.
According to the report, as many as 93 hog deer, six rhinos, and two Sambar deer have died due to drowning. Meanwhile, the national park authorities managed to rescue 95 animals so far of which several have been released into the wild, while others continue to receive treatment, the report mentioned.
Moreover, as many as 66 camps out of a total of 233 including one under Biswanath WL division and four under Nagaon WL division remain flooded, as per the latest report. This includes nine camps under Agratoli, 24 under Kaziranga, 19 under Bagori, five under Burhapahar, and four under Bokakhat ranges that are flooded.
Furthermore, the report stated that while the water level at Pasighat and Dibrugarh are below danger level, it is still above the danger level at Numaligarh, Nimatighat, Tezpur, and Dhansirimukh.