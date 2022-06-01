Assam Floods: 2 More Dead, Death Toll Rises to 38

Two persons died after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar district of Assam in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in floods and landslides in the state has now increased to 38.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, five districts of the state under 10 revenue circles are still reeling under floodwaters.

The five districts of the state are namely Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Kamrup (M), Morigaon and Nagaon.

As per the ASDMA report, 1,01,926 people including some 22,073 children are still being affected by flood waters in the state. In 12 relief camps across the affected districts, there were 2560 inmates still waiting for the flood waters to recede in their respective areas.

Also Read: India Wins Bronze by Defeating Japan in Asia Cup 2022