India Wins Bronze by Defeating Japan in Asia Cup 2022

Indian Men's Hockey team won the bronze medal at the Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Japan 1-0 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Indonesia.

Rajkumar Pal put India ahead early in the first quarter after which they managed to hold on to the lead. Japan had seven penalty corners while India had just two but India led the circle penetration stats 11-10.

Karthi Selvam received a brilliant pass inside the circle, and he passed the ball to Vishnukant Singh, who was left unmarked. But the Japanese defence deflected the danger away. An inspirational run from Uttam Singh on the right channel opened up Raj Kumar Pal inside the circle, and he put the ball into the goal to give India a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, South Korea clinched record fifth Asia Cup title by beating Malaysia 2-1 in the summit clash.

