Assam Floods: 274 Villages Inundated, 22,000 Affected, 2 Dead in Golaghat

Assam is still trying to cope with yet another round of floods, according to government reports, with over 22,000 people remaining affected in six districts and Guwahati city fortunately being spared this time.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the latest daily flood bulletin states that the floods have inundated Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, and Cachar districts, affecting 274 villages and 4,190 hectares of agricultural land.
On the other hand, Kamrup (Metro) city flood situation was largely under control on September 16. Although five localities of Dispur Revenue Circle—Juripar, Dwarandha, Satgaon, Hatigaon, and Sijubari—experienced waterlogging, there was no displacement of population, relief camps, or loss of human lives in Guwahati.
Flood Profile at a Glance
Population affected: 22,016 (8,980 men, 8,199 women, 4,837 children)
Villages affected: 274
Crop area damaged: 4,190 hectares
Animals killed: 50,834 (33,269 of whom in Sonitpur district alone)
Deaths reported: 2
Relief camps opened: 113 (housing 6,838 inmates)
Non-camp relief recipients: 47,644 people
Infrastructure devastated: embankment failures in Biswanath and Golaghat; culverts, roads, fisheries, and schools destroyed in various districts.
District-wise Snapshot
Golaghat remains the worst hit, with 12,004 people affected, two reported deaths, and significant embankment failures at Halmora Tup. SDRF and NDRF conducted large-scale rescue operations here, with 27 boats deployed and over 1,800 people and animals rescued.
Biswanath was affected by 5,931 people, the Balijan embankment failures and the collapse of culverts causing major damage to Tengabari and Amaguri.
Sonitpur had nearly 39,000 relief beneficiaries who were non-camp, the highest in the state, which shows the extent of displacement although only 704 directly affected villagers were enumerated. The fisheries at Chariduar were also largely destroyed.
Karbi Anglong accounted for over 2,500 affected, and Nagaon's Kaliabor circle alone had 218 victims.
Cachar, particularly Sonai block, suffered 73 villages, leaving over 600 of its people homeless and destroying six hectares of fisheries.
Urban Flood vs Rural Flood Reality
Guwahati’s troubles this monsoon were limited to flash floods and waterlogging in colonies like Anil Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Kahilipara, and Wireless. Streets were submerged and residents inconvenienced, but no official relief camps were required and no casualties or infrastructure losses were reported.
In rural Assam, however, the picture is starkly different: swollen rivers breached embankments in Biswanath and Golaghat, crops over 4,000 hectares were destroyed, and over 6,800 people sought shelter in relief camps. Flooding in districts like Sonitpur and Cachar left fields ruined, fisheries lost, and livestock decimated.
Relief and Response
Across the affected areas, the authorities provided 568 quintals of rice, 102 quintals of dal, 26 quintals of salt, and 2,813 liters of mustard oil, besides infant food, sanitary needs, tarpaulins, and mosquito nets. Veterinary help was delivered to areas where cattle destruction risks are high, though 50,000+ animals remain afflicted with fodder deficiencies hanging over the horizon
Analysis
The contrast underlines Assam’s twin flood realities. In Guwahati, flash floods erupt suddenly from clogged drains and unchecked urbanisation, disrupting life for a day or two before the waters recede. In rural districts, riverine floods linger for weeks, uprooting families, washing away farmlands, and killing thousands of animals — striking at the very foundation of rural livelihoods.
What official reports call a “controlled” urban flood overlooks the anguish of city residents wading through waist-deep water and watching their goods rot. And what they list as “embankment failure” in villages actually translates into permanent displacement, lost food security, and multi-year poverty cycles.
The truth is that Assam does not face one flood but two overlapping ones: urban chaos driven by poor planning, and rural catastrophe driven by a volatile river system. Unless the state develops solutions tailored to both — drainage reform in cities and long-term river management in villages — the cycle will remain an annual script of loss.
