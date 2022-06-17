Assam Floods: 4 Dead in Last 24 Hours, Over 11.09 People Affected

Four persons died in the last 24 hours due to floods in Assam.
The recent wave of floods has affected over 11.09 lakh people in 25 districts and 72 revenue circles of the state.
The water level of the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers are also flowing above the danger level mark in many places in Assam.
The flood waters have submerged 19782.80 hectares of cropland in around 1,510 villages in the flood-hit districts of the state.
Meanwhile, most parts of Guwahati have come to a standstill due to water logging after incessant rainfall. Several incidents of landslides have also been reported in the city.
All educational institutions in Kamrup Metropolitan district have been closed today. In the Dima Hasao district, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the closure of all educational institutes from June 15-18.
At least six trains have been cancelled, and four partially cancelled following water logging on the tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar of the Rangiya division in Lower Assam.
The water level of the rivers Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rose due to the regular rain showers for the past couple of days. The flood waters of several rivers in the Tamulpur have submerged several villages including Kekerikuchi, Dwarkuchi, and Bodoland Chowk and have inundated the cropland area of thousand bighas in the area along with the roads.