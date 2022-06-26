Assam Floods: 4 More Persons Dead in Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Reaches 121

Four more persons, including two children, died due to floods in Assam in the last 24. This takes the total death toll in the recent floods and landslides in the state to 121.
Out of the four deaths, one each was reported from Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang and Golaghat districts.
Though the overall flood situation in Assam has slightly improved slightly improved, over 25.10 lakh people in 2,894 villages across 27 districts and 79 revenue circles of the state are still reeling under flood waters.
The flood-affected districts are namely Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, over 2.33 lakh people are still taking shelter in 637 relief camps across each flood-affected district.
Water levels of the Brahmapurta River in Dhubri district and Kopili River in Dharamtul and Kampur are flowing above danger level at present.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are carrying out relentless rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.
Notably, the flood situation in Silchar town in Cachar district continues to remain grim with several areas still being submerged for the sixth consecutive day. Nearly 2.78 lakh people are affected in the district with 96,689 people suffering in Silchar town alone. A total population of 1,09,868 are taking refuge in 224 relief camps in the district, including 25,148 people in Silchar.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Cachar district on Sunday to review the flood situation. This will be CM Sarma’s second visit in a week to flood-effected Barak Valley. Earlier, on Thursday, Sarma made an aerial survey of the Silchar town. Sarma then chaired a review meeting with the officials of the district administration.