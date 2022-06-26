Assam Floods: 4 More Persons Dead in Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Reaches 121

Four more persons, including two children, died due to floods in Assam in the last 24. This takes the total death toll in the recent floods and landslides in the state to 121.

Out of the four deaths, one each was reported from Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang and Golaghat districts.

Though the overall flood situation in Assam has slightly improved slightly improved, over 25.10 lakh people in 2,894 villages across 27 districts and 79 revenue circles of the state are still reeling under flood waters.

The flood-affected districts are namely Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, over 2.33 lakh people are still taking shelter in 637 relief camps across each flood-affected district.