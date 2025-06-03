Assam Floods: 6 Dead, Over 6.3 Lakh Affected Across 21 Dists; Urban Flood Woes Continue

The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with over 6.33 lakh people affected across 21 districts and six human lives lost, according to official data released on June 3. One additional person has been reported missing due to a flood-related incident.

District-Wise Flood Deaths

The six confirmed flood-related fatalities include:

Hailakandi : 1 male death (Lala Revenue Circle)

Sribhumi : 1 female death (Nilambazar Revenue Circle)

Morigaon : 1 male death (Morigaon Revenue Circle)

Cachar : 1 male death (Silchar Revenue Circle)

Sonitpur : 1 male death (Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle)

Tinsukia: 1 child death (Doomdooma Revenue Circle)

No fatalities have been reported from other severely affected districts such as Nagaon, Kamrup, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, and others.

Human and Animal Impact

Total Affected Population : 6,33,114 Males: 2,57,345 Females: 2,09,584 Children: 1,66,185

Animals Affected : 4,94,132

Crop Area Affected: 14,739.33 hectares

Relief Measures

A total of 511 relief camps/centres have been opened, sheltering 39,746 inmates. Relief materials such as baby diapers, drinking water tanks, and boats have been distributed across various locations, including Dibrugarh, Hojai, Tinsukia, and Morigaon.

Urban Flooding

Urban areas in Kamrup district have also been hit hard, with floodwaters inundating seven municipal wards, including Srinathpatty, Murgipatty, and Santinagar. In Guwahati and Dispur, relief distribution efforts are underway through local ward councillors.

Rivers Above Danger and Highest Flood Level

Numerous rivers are flowing above danger levels, aggravating the crisis:

Brahmaputra (Neamatighat and Tezpur)

Burhidihing (Chenimari, Khowang)

Kopili (Kampur and Dharamtul)

Barak (Fulertal, AP Ghat, BP Ghat)

Rukni (Dholai)

Dhaleswari (Gharmura)

Kushiyara (Sribhumi)

Notably, the Katakhal River at Matizuri has surpassed its highest flood level, posing significant threats to nearby areas.

District Updates

In Dibrugarh , flood-affected infants received diapers from ICDS while the Sericulture Department reported damage to over 27,500 muga cocoons.

Morigaon and Mayong Revenue Circles reported submergence of crop fields with no standing crops.

Hojai experienced crop damage with paddy fields submerged in Doboka and Lanka.

In Tinsukia, two boats washed away from Dibang Ghat were later recovered near Laika Reserve, sustaining damage.

Conclusion

With rivers continuing to swell and more rainfall anticipated, the situation remains critical. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) continues to monitor and coordinate relief operations while urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and follow official advisories.

