Barak Valley Floods: Schools Closed, Highways Underwater

In view of the worsening flood situation across Assam’s Barak Valley, the district administrations of Hailakandi and Sribhumi have extended the closure of all educational institutions till June 5. Earlier declared shut for June 2 and 3, both government and private schools and colleges will now remain closed for an additional two days as heavy rainfall and rising water levels continue to disrupt daily life. The move aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing crisis.

Cachar district is among the worst hit, with the Barak River and its tributaries inundating several new areas. The Silchar–Sribhumi stretch of the National Highway has gone underwater, especially in the Shalchapra area, making transportation highly risky. Despite the danger, some vehicles are still attempting to pass through the flooded stretch, leading to perilous travel conditions. The submersion of this key route has severely disrupted connectivity between Silchar and Sribhumi.

In a tragic development in Hailakandi district, a young man identified as Karan Dushad drowned while fishing in a waterbody in Monachera village. His body was later recovered with the help of local residents. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, underscoring the life-threatening risks posed by the floodwaters.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert across the Barak Valley as authorities continue to monitor the evolving flood situation.

