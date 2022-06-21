Assam Floods: 7 More Persons Dead, Death Toll Spikes to 88

Seven more persons have died due to the floods in Assam on Tuesday. With this, the current death toll in the state due to floods and landslides has spiked to 88.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 55.42 lakh people from 5,577 villages in 32 districts and 121 revenue circles have been affected by the current wave of floods. Over 1.08 lakh hectares of cropland has been destroyed.

The Brahmaputra and Kopili Rivers are flowing above the danger level. Over 2.62 lakh victims are taking shelter in 1,687 relief camps across the state. More than 11,000 people were evacuated by agencies in the past 24 hours. Those who have not been shifted to flood shelters were provided relief materials through 615 temporary distribution centres and points that the state government has opened.

The authorities rushed the personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Silchar to conduct rescue operations due to the worsening situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) would visit the flood-affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damages. After the first wave of the floods, an IMCT had visited the affected areas of Assam from May 26-29.

The Assam Government on Tuesday issued new guidelines for the management of the existing as well as post-flood situation in the state.