BJP Announces Draupadi Murmu as Candidate for Presidential Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Draupadi Murmu as the candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

The announcement was made by BJP president JP Nadda after the BJP parliamentary board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JP Nadda said, “For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections. BJP parliamentary board discussed 20 names for presidential nominee, it was decided to pick someone from east India, a tribal and a woman.”

Draupadi Murmu is an Indian politician who was the ninth Governor of Jharkhand. She is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is the first governor of Jharkhand to complete the five year term (2015-2021), since its formation in the year 2000.

Murmu started her political career as a councilor, later becoming the Vice-Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council.

It may be mentioned that the Presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be conducted on July 21. The last date of nomination has been set for June 29. The new president has to be sworn in by July 25. President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends on July 24.