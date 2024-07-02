Assam Floods: 4 Human Casualties Reported Amid Rising Water Levels

As floods continue to wreak havoc across Assam, at least four persons lost their lives in different parts of the state on Tuesday, reports said.
In Tinsukia district’s Doom Dooma, a tragic boat mishap claimed the life of a person named Silbanus Tirki. Reportedly, the incident occurred at No. 3 Nobormura village in Doom Dooma’s Soikhuwa. The incident occurred while Sibanus was on his way back after appraising the flood situation in the area to a group of journalists. His body has been recovered by the local youths, sources said.
In another incident, a young man named Molan Das has gone missing in the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River in Sonitpur district’s Tezpur. Molan Das, who was reportedly heavily intoxicated, went to the river to collect driftwood. The NDRF has launched a search operation to trace the missing man.
Further, in Nagaon district’s Rupohihat, a man has reportedly drowned in the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River. The body of the deceased identified as Singhabeer Chetri who was missing since Monday, has been recovered today after the locals launched a search operation.
On the other hand, the tragic demise of a musician in Golaghat district’s Khumtai has cast a shadow of gloom in the area. The person reportedly lost his life after being swept away by the strong currents of the flood waters.
Meanwhile, according to a report, as of Tuesday, four animals died in the Kaziranga National Park and 24 were rescued amid worsening flood situation.
On the other hand, a total of 167 camps have been inundated in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division and 8 of them have been vacated, the report added.