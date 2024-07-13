Assam Floods Claim 7 More Lives; Death Toll at 90

The devastating floods in Assam continue to wreak havoc, with the death toll climbing to 90, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). In the latest reports, seven more fatalities were recorded on Friday alone.
The casualties include five individuals who tragically perished in a boat capsizing incident in Goalpara district. Additionally, one person each drowned in floodwaters in Nagaon and Jorhat districts. These incidents have contributed to the grim total of 90 lives lost so far.
While there has been marginal improvement in the flood situation, the impact remains severe across 24 districts, affecting over 12.33 lakh people. As many as 2,406 villages are submerged, along with 32,924.32 hectares of crop area.
Dhubri district is the worst hit, with 3,18,326 people affected, followed by Cachar (1,48,609), Golaghat (95,277), Nagaon (88,120), and Goalpara (83,125) among others.
Although water levels are receding in many rivers, the Brahmaputra River continues to flow above the danger mark at several points. Relief efforts are ongoing, with over 2.95 lakh people taking shelter in 316 relief camps and distribution centers.
The floods have also taken a toll on wildlife, with Kaziranga National Park reporting the loss of 180 animals, including 10 rhinos. Efforts to rescue stranded wildlife, including rhino and elephant calves, are underway despite challenges posed by submerged forest camps.
The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the state grapples with the aftermath of one of the worst floods in recent years.