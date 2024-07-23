Assam Floods Claimed Lives of 511 Wild Animals Over Five Years: Union Minister

In the past five years, floods in Assam have severely impacted local wildlife, with 847 wild animals affected and 511 reported dead, according to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh.
The figures were detailed in a recent update from the State Government of Assam.
"As per the information received from the State Government of Assam, a total of 847 wild animals were affected by floods in the state of Assam during the last five years, out of which 336 animals were rescued successfully and 511 animals were reported as casualties," he said.
Singh outlined the state's efforts to mitigate the impact of floods on wildlife, including awareness campaigns aimed at educating residents in flood-prone areas about wildlife protection, as well as loudspeaker announcements in villages to inform the public on how to respond if animals stray.
To safeguard the animals, additional forest staff have been deployed to Kaziranga National Park to perform flood-related duties and monitor vehicle speeds on Asian Highway 1 (NH-37), which runs along the park's edge.
"Additional security forces from the police department are deployed in the districts of Golaghat, Nagaon and Karbi Anglong. They assist forest personnel with anti-poaching duties and help mitigate human-wildlife conflict during floods. District Transport Officers and Motor Vehicle Inspectors from Nagaon and Golaghat districts control vehicle speeds on Asian Highway 1 (NH-37) from Bokakhat to Jakhalabandha, which passes along the edge of Kaziranga National Park," the Union Minister said.
Security forces from the police and District Transport Officers are also involved in preventing poaching and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts. Volunteers from non-governmental organizations and village defense parties are engaged in monitoring animal movements and managing vehicle speeds.
Additionally, the state has created 33 new highlands and road-cum-highlands to offer elevated resting spaces for animals during floods. Vulnerable areas have been barricaded, and anti-poaching camps are now equipped with country boats for better patrolling during flood conditions.
Emergency response teams are stationed in each range, equipped with communication tools and traffic control devices to facilitate wildlife migration and regulate vehicular traffic.
"Each range has an emergency response team equipped with mobiles, wireless sets, traffic wands and flashlights. These teams regulate vehicular traffic and facilitate wildlife migration to higher grounds outside the park. A flood monitoring cell and control rooms are established in all range offices and the division office in Bokakhat to monitor flood levels," said Kirti Vardhan Singh.
Animal sensor systems and drones are being used to monitor animal movements and manage vehicle traffic accordingly.
"Animal sensor systems have been installed in six locations to monitor animal movement and regulate vehicle movement accordingly and animal movements are traced through drones in the Karbi Anglong hills," he said.
"State Disaster Response Force is deployed to provide additional support during rescue operations of wild animals and to ensure the safety of forest personnel inside the park. Staff from inundated and damaged camps are relocated to safer areas and engaged in patrolling the park's periphery. Temporary camps are established at vulnerable sites frequented by wildlife to ensure their safety during migration," added the Union Minister said.
According to the Kaziranga National Park Authority, this year's floods have resulted in the death of 215 wild animals, including 13 one-horned rhinos.