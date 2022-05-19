Assam Floods: Connectivity to 3 Barak Valley Districts Disrupted

Connectivity to three districts of the Barak Valley, namely Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi has been completely disrupted as a result of the first wave of devastating floods in Assam.

The National Highway 53 has been closed due to the rising water levels of the Barak River.

In a notification issued by the public works department (PWD), vehicular movement at the sinking zone area, which stretches to about 24 kms at Panchgram has been closed until further orders.

Due to the incessant rainfall, the Silchar-Badarpur section of NH 53 is completely submerged under water.

Earlier today, the administrative heads of three districts of Barak Valley held a joint meeting at Silchar amid the rising water level of River Barak and its tributaries.

The Cachar district administration announced that all educational institutions and non-essential private establishments will remain shut for 48 hours with effect from 6 am on Thursday.

The flood situation in the state remains grim as over 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts across the state have been affected. The current death toll in the state has risen to 10.

