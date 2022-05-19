Assam Ministers Take Stock of Floods

Several cabinet ministers on Thursday visited several flood affected districts of Assam to take stock of the deteriorating situation.
Assam’s revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan and sports minister Bimal Borah visited flood-hit Dima Hasao district and took stock of relief and rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials at Haflong.
Both the ministers also held meetings with officials of the district administration officials and all departments to monitor the flood situation. The ministers directed the district administration to ensure adequate supply of all essentials in flood affected areas.
Meanwhile, cabinet minister Ashok Singhal visited flood affected areas in Cachar district today. He was accompanied by Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome. Singhal visited relief camps and distributed relief materials at Udharbond and Silchar. the relief materials were carried by an IAF's cargo aircraft. Singhal also assured the people of all possible help and support.
On the other hand, agriculture minister Atul Bora and education minister Ranoj Pegu inspected flood-affected areas of Hojai district today. Both the ministers took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue measures from the officials of NDRF and SDRF. They also interacted with the people at a relief camp set up at Uttar Radhanagar. The minister urged local administration to extend all necessary support to the affected people.
A review meeting was also held with Hojai Deputy Commissioner (DC), MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, Lumding MLA Sibu Mishra, other officials of district administration and representatives of various organizations. The district administration has been asked to ensure that all affected families in inundated villages are provided with adequate food, drinking water and other essentials. The ministers also asked the administration to prepare reports on damages caused to crops, livestock and houses in the district.
It may be mentioned that over 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts across the state have been affected by the current spell of floods and the death toll due to the floods has risen to 10.
Also Read: Assam Floods: Over 2.88 Lakh People Affected in Nagaon District