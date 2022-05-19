Assam Ministers Take Stock of Floods

Several cabinet ministers on Thursday visited several flood affected districts of Assam to take stock of the deteriorating situation.

Assam’s revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan and sports minister Bimal Borah visited flood-hit Dima Hasao district and took stock of relief and rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials at Haflong.

Both the ministers also held meetings with officials of the district administration officials and all departments to monitor the flood situation. The ministers directed the district administration to ensure adequate supply of all essentials in flood affected areas.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Ashok Singhal visited flood affected areas in Cachar district today. He was accompanied by Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome. Singhal visited relief camps and distributed relief materials at Udharbond and Silchar. the relief materials were carried by an IAF's cargo aircraft. Singhal also assured the people of all possible help and support.