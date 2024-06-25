Assam Floods: Death Toll Climbs to 30, Lakhs Affected

Assam is reeling from devastating floods that have claimed the lives of 30 people across the state, according to the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Nine districts—Kamrup, Goalpara, Bajali, Karimganj, Cachar, Darrang, Nagaon, Barpeta, and Hojai—have been severely affected, with floodwaters impacting 21 revenue circles. Kamrup district, with six circles affected, is among the hardest hit.
The floods have submerged 641 villages, affecting over 170,000 people. Kamrup and Karimganj districts are bearing the brunt, with 239 and 244 villages affected respectively. The agricultural sector has also suffered with approximately 2,273.44 hectares of crop area damaged.
Relief efforts are underway with 140 relief camps providing shelter to more than 13,000 displaced individuals. Essential supplies such as rice, dal, and medical aid are being distributed to alleviate the suffering of those affected.
Livestock, primarily in Kamrup and Karimganj districts, have been severely impacted by the floods, with over 213,000 animals affected. Infrastructure damage is extensive, with 32 incidents reported across the state. Roads and bridges have been submerged or severely damaged, hampering rescue and relief operations.
In Karimganj, critical routes like Badarpur and KC Road have sustained significant damage, requiring urgent repair efforts. Similarly, in Darrang and Sonitpur districts, key roads and bridges have been compromised, further complicating recovery efforts.
Authorities are intensifying efforts to assess the situation and provide necessary support to affected communities. The rising death toll and widespread devastation highlight the urgent need for robust disaster management strategies and resilient infrastructure in flood-prone areas like Assam.
As relief operations continue, the state remains on high alert to mitigate the impact of this calamitous natural disaster and ensure the safety and well-being of all affected residents.