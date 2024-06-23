Flood Nightmare Continues in Assam: Death Toll Reaches 29, Thousands Affected

The situation in Assam remains critical as floodwaters continue to disrupt lives and livelihoods, with the Kopili (Dharamtul) and Kushiyara (Karimganj) rivers flowing above the danger mark. State authorities and disaster management teams are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the affected populations. With thousands displaced and extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture, the road to recovery will be long and arduous. The resilience of the people of Assam, along with ongoing efforts from the government and aid organizations, will be crucial in overcoming this natural calamity.