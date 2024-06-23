Flood Nightmare Continues in Assam: Death Toll Reaches 29, Thousands Affected

The state of Assam continues to grapple with the devastating impact of floodwaters, with two more tragic deaths, including that of a minor, reported in Barpeta District. This brings the total death toll to 29 this year, according to the latest official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Current Impact
While the total number of affected people has decreased to 2,63,452 from the previous count of 3,90,491, the situation remains dire. The floods have wreaked havoc across 1,027 villages in 16 districts, including Barpeta, Kamrup, Bajali, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, Udalguri, Karimganj, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup (M), Cachar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Karbi Anlong, and Bongaigaon, the bulletin stated.
Worst-Hit Districts
Karimganj district remains the most severely affected, with 1,39,989 people struggling under the deluge. Other heavily impacted districts include Darrang with 56,863 affected individuals, Cachar with 30,343, and Barpeta with 12,748 people.
Agricultural and Animal Impact
The floods have destroyed approximately 3,995.33 hectares of crop area, severely impacting the agricultural sector. Additionally, around 2,20,546 animals across nine districts remain affected by the floodwaters.
Relief Efforts
In response to the ongoing crisis, the state has set up 228 relief camps across 11 flood-affected districts, sheltering a total of 17,661 inmates, including 5,737 women and 5,175 children. Another 75,562 non-camp inmates are taking refuge in Relief Distribution Centers in four districts. Notably, 54 people have been evacuated by boats in Kamrup District.
Infrastructure Damage
The floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure, with 69 incidents of road damage reported across various districts:
Bajali: 2
Barpeta: 10
Bongaigaon: 16
Darrang: 6
Goalpara: 9
Kamrup: 16
Nalbari: 8
Udalguri: 2
There have also been seven incidents of bridge damage reported in:
Bongaigaon: 3
Darrang: 1
Goalpara: 3
Additionally, Bajali district has reported four incidents of embankment damage. Urban flooding has affected 152 people in Kamrup district, where 402 individuals are currently taking shelter in three relief camps in North Guwahati.
The situation in Assam remains critical as floodwaters continue to disrupt lives and livelihoods, with the Kopili (Dharamtul) and Kushiyara (Karimganj) rivers flowing above the danger mark. State authorities and disaster management teams are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the affected populations. With thousands displaced and extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture, the road to recovery will be long and arduous. The resilience of the people of Assam, along with ongoing efforts from the government and aid organizations, will be crucial in overcoming this natural calamity.