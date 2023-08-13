Assam Floods: Death Toll Goes Up 12 With Another Demise In Last 24 Hrs

With the death of another person as a result of floods in Assam, the death toll has gone up to 12 now, as highlighted in the daily flood reported on Sunday by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
As per the report, there are three rivers in the state that are flowing above the danger level at the moment. Those are Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou at Sivasagar and Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Nimatighat.
However, no river in Assam is flowing above the highest flood level, the report said. According to the report, there are presently eight districts and sub-divisions that remain affected by floods. Those are Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur. There are as many as 21 revenue circles that are reeling from the effects.
As per the daily flood report, as many as 131 villages in Sivasagar and 118 villages in Dhemaji, along with 52 in Dibrugarh, 27 in Golaghat, 19 in Sonitpur, four each in Chirang and Kokrajhar, and two villages in Darrang district remain inundated.
The report further highlighted that a total of 75,209 people are still affected by the vicious floods in Assam. At present, there are a total of 61 relief camps and relief material distribution centres operational in Sivasagar and Sonitpur which are housing 1,515 inmates. While Sivasagar has 1,284 centres operating, another 231 are working towards providing relief to the affected people in Sonitpur.
Out of the total number of people in relief camps, 232 are children and 14 are pregnant or lactating mothers, the report mentioned.
Apart from the death of one person, no other reports of people missing due to floods emerged from Assam. The report further elucidated that as many as 21,139 animals remain affected.
Meanwhile, a total of 14 houses including fully and partially built ones were damaged by the floods. Under rescue operations, three boats were deployed during the last 24 hours, the report added.