Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 34, Over 2.6 Lakh People Affected

Over 2.62 lakh people across 12 districts of the state have been affected by the second wave of flooding, the ASDMA data added.

The affected districts which have been affected are Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, and Jorhat.