Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 34, Over 2.6 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation in Assam has turned grim, with the death toll reaching 34, including two children who drowned in the Dhemaji district on Sunday, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) data.
Over 2.62 lakh people across 12 districts of the state have been affected by the second wave of flooding, the ASDMA data added.
The affected districts which have been affected are Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, and Jorhat.
Moreover, a total of 69,252 people have been affected in Dhemaji district followed by 61,895 people in Cachar, 45,281 people in Tinsukia, 34,966 people in Majuli, 22,882 people in Karimganj, 15,010 people in Dibrugarh, 7,973 people in Jorhat, 4,919 people in Golaghat district, the ASDMA data added.
Incessant rainfall has caused water levels of rivers Brahmaputra, Dikhou, Jia-Bharali, Beki, and Kushiyara to rise above danger marks. The ASDMA data indicate that the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level in Dibrugarh and Neamatighat; Dikhou in Sivasagar, Jia-Bharali in Nt Road Crossing; Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta, and Kushiyara River at Karimganj.
The flood waters have inundated 6,546.44 hectares of crop area and 671 villages under 36 revenue circles.
Approximately 23,000 people have sought refuge in 52 relief camps across the six worst-hit districts, while the floods have also affected 1,49,009 animals.