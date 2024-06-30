Flood Devastation Continues Across Assam, Urban Areas Hit Hard in Dibrugarh and Kamrup

The flood situation in Assam remains dire as seven districts grapple with rising waters, exacerbated by urban flooding in Dibrugarh and Kamrup districts, according to the latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
In Dibrugarh, the water level of the Brahmaputra River has crossed the danger mark, reaching 105.78 meters as of 8 AM on June 30, 2024. The level is expected to rise further to 105.82 meters by 6 PM, posing significant risks to low-lying areas.
Urban floods have severely affected approximately 1,905 people in Kamrup and Dibrugarh, with Dibrugarh alone reporting 1,830 affected individuals. The worst-hit areas in Dibrugarh include Ward 10, Ward 14, Ward 6, Ward 3, Ward 2, Ward 11, Ward 13, Ward 12, Ward 4, Ward 16, Ward 15, Ward 20, Ward 21, Ward 19, Ward 18, and Ward 17, encompassing various localities such as Loharpatty, Santipara, P N Road, Chowkidinghee, and others.
To mitigate the flooding, efforts are underway with the operation of five dewatering pumps in Dibrugarh East, including Tinikunia Pump, Graham Bazar, Near Dibrugarh Municipality Corporation Pump, Garbage dumpyard area pump in Maijan, Thakurbari pump in Maijan, and Natun Gaon pump in Maijan. Additionally, cleaning and excavation activities of blocked drains are ongoing in collaboration with line departments and the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation.
The flood impact extends beyond Dibrugarh and Kamrup, with Barak Valley districts, particularly Cachar and Karimganj, bearing the brunt. A significant population of 67,030 in Cachar and 27,235 in Karimganj remains affected. In North Assam, Dhemaji district reports 25,947 affected individuals, followed by Tinsukia with 9,868.
Agricultural losses due to flooding have been substantial, affecting 4,113.27 hectares of crop area in Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, and Tinsukia districts. Relief efforts have accommodated 8,484 inmates in camps across Karimganj, Dhemaji, Cachar, and Kamrup, with an additional 2,946 non-camp inmates in Dhemaji at Relief Distribution Centres.
Furthermore, the flood has impacted 48,927 animals in Karimganj, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, and Dhemaji districts. The disaster has also resulted in infrastructure damage, including 12 incidents of road damage reported in Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur districts, along with one embankment breach incident in Udalguri district.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and coordinate relief efforts to assist affected populations across the state amidst the ongoing flood crisis.