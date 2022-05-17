Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 6

The flood situation in Assam has worsened with one more death reported on Tuesday.

With one more death reported from Khairabari in Udalguri district, the death toll due to the natural calamity rose up to six.

Meanwhile, the number of people affected due to the floods have increased to 4,03,352, as informed by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

ASDMA in its latest bulletin said that 1,089 villages have been affected in 26 districts across Assam. The districts that have been affected by floods are Dima Hasao, Bajali, Barpeta, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

39,558 people are taking shelter at 178 Relief camps set up by district administration.

Dima Hasao is among the worst affected districts as it is getting cut off from the rest of the state. Road and railway connectivity to Haflong has also been blocked since May 15.

In terms of population, Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 people affected in 206 villages, followed by Hojai district where 88,420 people affected in 76 villages.

Moreover, SDRF, NDRF, fire and emergency services and local police has rescued 91 people in Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj and Nagaon district on Tuesday.

The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in the Kampur area in Nagaon district.

