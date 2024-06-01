Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 11, Over 6,00,000 People Affected in 10 Dists

The death toll from the devastating floods in Assam, triggered by Cyclone Remal, has climbed to 11, according to the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The fatalities include two adult males and one child.
The report highlights that four rivers—Kopili, Barak, Katakhal, and Kushiyara—are currently flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flood situation. The aftermath of Cyclone Remal has left 25 revenue circles across 10 districts struggling with severe flooding.
Worst Affected Areas
Assam’s Barak Valley is the most severely impacted, with 14 revenue circles in Cachar (5), Hailakandi (4), and Karimganj (5) districts bearing the brunt of the floods. Additionally, the districts of Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West, and Dima Hasao have also been significantly affected.
Widespread Impact
The floods have affected approximately 6,01,642 people in the last 24 hours alone. Agricultural land spanning 4,878.5 hectares has been inundated, causing substantial crop damage. A total of 4,375 partially Kuccha houses have been damaged in the Hailakandi district.
Relief Efforts
To support the affected population, 187 relief camps and 96 relief distribution centers are currently operational, providing shelter to 41,564 people, including men, women, and children. Furthermore, 2,02,925 animals across the 11 flood-affected districts have been impacted.
The concerned authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are providing necessary aid to the affected regions to mitigate the impact of this natural disaster.