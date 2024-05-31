Death Toll Rises To 8 In Assam Floods, 2 Children Among Deceased

With another two more confirmed casualties, the death toll in floods that have hit Assam in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal has gone up to eight, according to the state disaster management authority on Friday. As per the report, there are two children among the deceased.
According to the report, four rivers – Kopili, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara – are flowing above danger level. As many as 25 revenue circles in 11 districts of the state are still grappling with the aftereffects of Remal. Assam’s Barak Valley is the worst hit by the sudden floods with a total of 14 revenue circles in Cachar (5), Hailakandi (4), and Karimganj (5) reeling from the effects.
The report mentioned that Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West, and Dima Hasao are the districts affected by the floods.
As of now, a total of 148 relief camps and 39 relief distribution centres are operational and they house 28,317 inmates including men, women and children. Meanwhile, 10,23,063 animals were affected by the floods across the 11 districts of Assam where floods have taken a toll.
In Hailakandi, over 200 houses, both kuccha and pukka were partially damaged, the report further added.
Meanwhile, 21 revenue circles across nine districts were affected by storms. The districts where storms caused damage to infrastructure are – Baksa, Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Udalguri, Darrang, Kokrajhar, Charaideo, and Kamrup (metropolitan).
While no loss of human or animal life was reported due to the storms, many houses, both kuccha and pukka, were damaged in the strong winds.