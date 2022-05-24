Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Flags off 150 Electric Buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses from the Indraprastha Depot on Tuesday.

The Delhi chief minister was accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar.

Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government aims to launch 2,000 more such buses within a year. He also said that the government is planning to spend Rs 1,862 crores on procuring electric buses over the next 10 years.

Three new EV charging depots built at a cost of around Rs 150 crores were also inaugurated today. Kejriwal said that this launch has marked the beginning of a new era in the transport sector, ushering in the age of more and more electric buses on Delhi's roads.

The induction of 150 electric buses equipped with state-of-art features, including CCTV cameras, panic button and GPS, into the DTC's fleet has come after almost 11 years when the public transporter procured buses on such a large number.