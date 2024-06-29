Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 32, Affected Population Decreases

The death toll in Assam due to devastating floods has risen to 32, with one additional fatality reported on Friday, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Over the past 24 hours, the number of affected individuals has decreased to 1,07,385 from 1,37,842 reported on Thursday. Currently, five districts—Kamrup, Dhemaji, Karimganj, Cachar, and Barpeta—are grappling with floodwaters, affecting 383 villages across 14 revenue circles.
The ASDMA report also highlighted that approximately 683.02 hectares of crop area have been destroyed due to the floods.
In response to the crisis, 14,073 people, including children and women, are seeking shelter in 100 relief camps in Barak Valley districts of Cachar and Karimganj. An additional 10,518 non-camp inmates are being accommodated in 29 Relief Distribution Centers.
Moreover, around 83,193 animals have been affected in Barpeta, Dhemaji, Kamrup, and Karimganj districts. The floods have also caused damage to infrastructure, with seven incidents of road damage reported in Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta districts.
However, there have been no reports of bridge damage or breached embankments. Two incidents of embankment damage due to overtopping were reported from Hailakandi district.
Meanwhile, urban flooding has affected approximately 477 people in Kamrup and Dibrugarh districts. In Dibrugarh town, eight wards (Ward 18, Ward 12, Ward 6, Ward 5, Ward 4, Ward 2, Ward 9, Ward 17), including areas like Kalibari, Naliapool, Thanachariali, Vivekanand path, Santipara, Graham Bazar, Chiring Chapori, Khalihamari, Bongal Gaon, remain submerged.
Efforts are underway in Dibrugarh East to mitigate waterlogging issues, with six dewatering pumps operational under the Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle. Various cleaning and excavation activities are also being carried out by concerned departments and the Urban Local Body (ULB) to alleviate the impact of flash floods.
In North Guwahati, approximately 75 individuals are taking refuge in a relief camp as the situation continues to unfold.