Assam Floods: Karimganj Still Reeling as Kushiyara River Flowing Above Danger Mark

Severe flooding in Assam has displaced over 137,842 people across eleven districts, including Kamrup and Golaghat, following relentless monsoon rains. As of June 26, 2024, 487 villages are submerged, with the Kushiyara River breaching its danger mark in Karimganj district, exacerbating the crisis, as per the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).