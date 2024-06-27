Assam Floods: Karimganj Still Reeling as Kushiyara River Flowing Above Danger Mark

Severe flooding in Assam has displaced over 137,842 people across eleven districts, including Kamrup and Golaghat, following relentless monsoon rains. As of June 26, 2024, 487 villages are submerged, with the Kushiyara River breaching its danger mark in Karimganj district, exacerbating the crisis, as per the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The state has set up 109 relief camps and distribution centers, sheltering more than 10,049 displaced individuals. While no casualties have been reported on Wednesday, rescue operations utilizing boats and helicopters are ongoing to assist those stranded.
The floods have submerged 1334.51 hectares of agricultural land, impacting 124,872 animals and disrupting livelihoods. Relief efforts are focused on providing essential supplies like rice, dal, and medical aid to affected communities. Authorities are closely monitoring water levels and weather forecasts as they brace for further challenges in managing the disaster.