Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 6 as Over 5 Lakh People Affected Across 22 Districts

The flood situation in Assam continues to deteriorate, with over 5.15 lakh people affected across 22 districts, according to the latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Rivers such as the Brahmaputra (at Neamatighat and Tezpur), Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri (South), Kopili, Barak, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal, and Kushiyara are flowing above danger levels, raising serious concerns of further inundation.

A total of 1,254 villages across 65 revenue circles are submerged, with Sribhumi being the worst-hit, reporting 1.94 lakh affected, followed by Cachar (77,961), Nagaon (67,880), and Lakhimpur (47,127). The floodwaters have also impacted 12,610.27 hectares of cropland, severely affecting agriculture in the region.

As per ASDMA data, 322 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up, with 31,212 people currently taking shelter across nine districts. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to six, with the latest casualty reported from Hojai district. Two persons are reported missing — one each from Hailakandi and Dibrugarh.

The floods have also caused extensive damage to livestock, with 4.67 lakh animals affected, including 94 animals washed away.

Urban Flood Crisis in Guwahati and Suburban Areas

Urban flooding has hit parts of Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts, affecting over 21,000 residents in localities like Srinathpatty, Murgipatty, Abhaypur, Rohdhola, Kalibari, Amingaon, Gootanagar, Boragaon, Jalukbari, Dhirenpara, Chandmari, Anil Nagar, Zoo Tiniali, and Six Mile, among many others.

Key residential and commercial zones across Guwahati — including Down Town, Narengi-Bonda, Hatigaon-Sijubari, Kahilipara, Sree Nagar, Panjabari, and Kalakshetra — remain inundated, with residents facing severe waterlogging, transportation disruptions, and health risks.

The flood crisis in Assam continues to deepen with both rural and urban populations reeling under heavy rainfall, rising river levels, and widespread displacement. Relief efforts are underway, but concerns grow over worsening conditions with more rainfall forecast in coming days.

